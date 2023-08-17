GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. GH Research has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on GHRS

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.