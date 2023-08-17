Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

