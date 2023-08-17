ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

