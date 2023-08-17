Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $0.35 to $0.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

