Short Interest in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Rises By 7.1%

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 833,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

