Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 306,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DORM opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $108.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

