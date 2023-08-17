Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Increases By 7.1%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
