Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Increases By 7.1%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

