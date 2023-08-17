Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Rises By 7.2%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.48%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

