ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of GWH stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.07. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

