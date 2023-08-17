Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,337,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.