Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Increases By 7.3%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUNE stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

