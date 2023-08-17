Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cadre by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cadre by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Trading Down 0.7 %

CDRE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

