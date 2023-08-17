Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Rises By 7.4%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Alvotech Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ALVOW opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

