Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
GMAB stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on GMAB
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.