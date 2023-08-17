Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. HSBC initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $932.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

