Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.