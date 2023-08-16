Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 50,825 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $139,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.
VCSH stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
