1,289 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

