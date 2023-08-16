Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.208-2.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

