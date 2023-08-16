Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 264,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

