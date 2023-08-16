Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 3,970 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

