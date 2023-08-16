Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $423.17 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $421.73 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

