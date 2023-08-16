Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 16,673 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

