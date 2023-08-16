Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $171,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 31.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Oracle by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

