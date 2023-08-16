California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,593 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21,959.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after buying an additional 273,620 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.58, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $323,391.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,100.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $319,839.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,665,333. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.