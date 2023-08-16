Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $174.37 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $174,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

WFC stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

