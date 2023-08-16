Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $141.85 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $141,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

