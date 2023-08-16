Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

