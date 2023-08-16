Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

