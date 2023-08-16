Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of WEC Energy Group worth $182,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WEC opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.