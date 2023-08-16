Archer Investment Corp Sells 780 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 4.3 %

ETSY opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.