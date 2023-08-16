Archer Investment Corp Sells 780 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

