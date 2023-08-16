Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

