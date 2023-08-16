Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.09.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
