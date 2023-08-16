Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $222,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.67. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.49.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.