Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lifted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

