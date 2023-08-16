Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

