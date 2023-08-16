Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

