Spire Wealth Management Acquires 35,346 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1,144.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

