The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
