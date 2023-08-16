Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after purchasing an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.