ING Groep NV Takes $198,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,068,000 after buying an additional 666,588 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

