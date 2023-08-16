Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1,144.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.