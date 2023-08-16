Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $176.49 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $176,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.