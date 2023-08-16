Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Cummins worth $160,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.