Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Lincoln Electric worth $128,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $189.02 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.