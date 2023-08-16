Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 4,360 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

