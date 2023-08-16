Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.