Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $136.70 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146,742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Ares Management worth $136,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $268,186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.96%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,606,576 shares of company stock worth $317,503,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

