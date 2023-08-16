Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,985 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $132,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,710.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

