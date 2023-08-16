Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $138.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $138,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

NYSE BA opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

